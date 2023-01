SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested ten kite sellers and recovered 576 kites with 37 string rolls.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids in various areas and arrestedShamsh, Tahir, Aslam, Muneer, Mujtaba, Sqlain, Husnain , Shafique, Sadique and waheed withkites and string rolls.