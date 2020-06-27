UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Arrested, Contraband Recovered In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 02:38 PM

10 arrested, contraband recovered in Sargodha

Police teams have arrested ten accused, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested ten accused, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations had conducted operation and arrested 10 accused recovering 3.

715 Kg hash, 2 pistols 30 bore and 4 guns 12 bore from them.

They were- Muhammad Nasir, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Tanveer, Shah Wali, Asad Abbas,Badri Khan, Abu Bakar, Babar, Mazhar Hussain and Saqlain.

Police had registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Nasir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dha ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Board of Moha ..

25 minutes ago

10 booked over gas pilferage

2 minutes ago

Indian troops launched a massive cordon, search op ..

2 minutes ago

JKSYF raise anti-India, pro-freedom slogans: IOK

2 minutes ago

Woman axed to death for honour in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.