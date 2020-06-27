10 arrested, contraband recovered in Sargodha

Police teams have arrested ten accused, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested ten accused, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that on the direction of DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar, during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations had conducted operation and arrested 10 accused recovering 3.

715 Kg hash, 2 pistols 30 bore and 4 guns 12 bore from them.

They were- Muhammad Nasir, Shahid Imran, Muhammad Tanveer, Shah Wali, Asad Abbas,Badri Khan, Abu Bakar, Babar, Mazhar Hussain and Saqlain.

Police had registered separate cases.