10 Arrested, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:20 PM

10 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

The district police arrested at least 10 persons in different raids and recovered drugs and weapons from them

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The district police arrested at least 10 persons in different raids and recovered drugs and weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammad Khalid and a woman Banawu Bibi and recovered 1,840 grams of chars from them.

In another raid, the police arrested Nazeer Ahmad and recovered 13-litre liquor from him.

The district police also arrested Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Shahbaz, Hadir Ali, Saqib Mushtaq, Ayub Mushtaq, Sardar Ali and recovered illicit weapons from them.

Police have registered separate cases.

