10 arrested during anti-encroachment operation on KTH Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration here Wednesday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation on Khyber Teaching Hospital Road and arrested 10 people for resisting the action.

The action was taken by the Assistant Commissioner of University Town, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi, DSP Traffic, Hazrat Ullah and the demolition staff of the Director West.

According to the administration, the anti-encroachment officials also confiscated scores of encroached items and imposed fines on vehicle owners during the operation.

During the operation encroached structures were also demolished and 10 people were taken into custody for resistance. Several vehicle owners were fined for parking their vehicles on roads.

The AC University Town warned the shopkeepers to avoid encroachments so that people may not face problems while passing through the busy road. The shopkeepers were also directed not to block the footpaths otherwise stern action would be initiated against the violators.