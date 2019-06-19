10 arrested during raid at gambling den

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Crime Investigation Agency ( CIA ) of Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers during raid at gambling den and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. This team raided at a gambling den in area of Tarno and nabbed 10 gamblers identified as sad Dafter Khan , Abdul Aziz, Irfan Ullah, Abdul Aziz, Sarfaraz Khan, Rustam Khan, Baber Khan, Khuram Shehzad, Arshad and Azram.

Police team recovered stake money and gambling tools from their possession. Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.