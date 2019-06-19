UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Arrested During Raid At Gambling Den

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:34 PM

10 arrested during raid at gambling den

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers during raid at gambling den and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Wednesday arrested 10 gamblers during raid at gambling den and recovered cash and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. This team raided at a gambling den in area of Tarno and nabbed 10 gamblers identified as sad Dafter Khan , Abdul Aziz, Irfan Ullah, Abdul Aziz, Sarfaraz Khan, Rustam Khan, Baber Khan, Khuram Shehzad, Arshad and Azram.

Police team recovered stake money and gambling tools from their possession. Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Sarfaraz Khan Baber Khan Money From Sad

Recent Stories

Russian Paratroopers to Conduct Joint Drills With ..

59 seconds ago

Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to cur ..

1 minute ago

Contentment & joy is all about service: Prime Mini ..

1 minute ago

HRCP marks 5th anniversary of Supreme Court's Jill ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Le ..

9 minutes ago

South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.