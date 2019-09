The police arrested 10 shopkeepers for decanting LPG and selling petrol in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The police arrested 10 shopkeepers for decanting LPG and selling petrol in the city.

A police spokesman said that police teams with civil defense department raided and arrested Munawwar Ahmad, Afzal, Waqas, Tariq, Nazeer, Sajid, Usman, Ahmad Ali, Bilal and Atif.