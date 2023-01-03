UrduPoint.com

10 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Arms In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 05:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The police, during a crackdown against illegal arms holders, arrested 10 persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details, Kalar Syedan police held Jawad and recovered a pistol with 30 rounds from his possession. The same police recovered a carbine with 12 rounds from Ijaz, a rifle with 12 rounds from Shehzad, a rifle with 12 rounds from Sohail, 30 rounds from Nasir, and an MP-5 rifle from Tahir.

Similarly, Bani police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Jahanzeb and Tahir Habib. Saddar Wah and Rawat police also recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Omar Hayat and Faisal respectively.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that those who endanger the lives of citizens will not escape from the grip of the law.

He said that crackdown against illegal arms holders will be continued without any discrimination.

