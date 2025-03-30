Open Menu

10 Arrested For Power Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM

10 arrested for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sunday caught 10 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas and caught the accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Dilawar Ali, Arshad, Abu Abida, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Aoun Muhammad and others.

The police registered cases against pilferers.

