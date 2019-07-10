10 arrested for violating renting law in Rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday arrested ten house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

Rata Amral police station arrested those were identified as Azhar, Tauseef while Sadiqabad police held Abdul Shakoor, Suleman, Waleed, Zeeshan, Abdullah, Najeeb, Mubshir and Arshad for not having proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, the cases had been registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the concerned police station within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.