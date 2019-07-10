UrduPoint.com
10 Arrested For Violating Renting Law In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:44 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested ten house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested ten house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Rata Amral police station arrested those were identified as Azhar, Tauseef while Sadiqabad police held Abdul Shakoor, Suleman, Waleed, Zeeshan, Abdullah, Najeeb, Mubshir and Arshad for not having proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, the cases had been registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the concerned police station within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

