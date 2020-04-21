10 arrested for violation of Section 144 in Mardan

District administration Mardan arrested 10 persons from Shankar Bazaar and Fatima Bazaar for violation of the Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) and precautionary measures for prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan arrested 10 persons from Shankar Bazaar and Fatima Bazaar for violation of the Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) and precautionary measures for prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Noor Zali Khan conducted inspected Shankar and Fatima bazaars and arrested 10 persons besides sealing their shops.