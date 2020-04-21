UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Arrested For Violation Of Section 144 In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:07 PM

10 arrested for violation of Section 144 in Mardan

District administration Mardan arrested 10 persons from Shankar Bazaar and Fatima Bazaar for violation of the Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) and precautionary measures for prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan arrested 10 persons from Shankar Bazaar and Fatima Bazaar for violation of the Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code (Cr.PC) and precautionary measures for prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Noor Zali Khan conducted inspected Shankar and Fatima bazaars and arrested 10 persons besides sealing their shops.

Related Topics

Mardan Criminals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Girls in ICT Day: OIC Calls for Empo ..

5 minutes ago

Rising by 6%, nearly 3 in 4 Pakistanis (74%) now s ..

5 minutes ago

AC seals medical clinics over private practice

11 seconds ago

China Three Gorges Corporation donates medical sup ..

3 minutes ago

PTI Karachi demands relief package for journalists ..

3 minutes ago

Quality items in ration bags being provided by Sin ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.