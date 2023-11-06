10 arrested from gambling den

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The District City Police on Monday arrested 10 accused from gambling den in Kalakot area.

They were arrested by the Kalakot police station of district City, according to SSP City Amjad Hayat.

Gambling chits, playing cards, and gambling money were recovered from the accused.

The accused were identified as Muqaddar Khan, Akram Khan, Sher Bahadur, Muhammad Aslam, Khan Bahadur, Muhammad Rajab, Muhammad Younis, Ghulam Abbas, Irfan, and Muhammad Asif.

The action was taken on intelligence-based information. A case had been registered against the accused. The previous criminal records of the accused was also being ascertained.