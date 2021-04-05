UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Arrested From Marriage Functions

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

10 arrested from marriage functions

The police have arrested 10 persons from two marriage functions on charges of violation of anti-corona SOPs, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 10 persons from two marriage functions on charges of violation of anti-corona SOPs, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool along with his team conducted surprise checking of a marriage hall in Chak 196/R-B and found that one Sadi Ahmed Dogar arranged a marriage function and invited more than 1,500 people.

The guests gathered in the wedding ceremony were violating anti corona SOPs in addition to ignoring use of face masks and social distance.

Therefore, the AC caught 8 persons from the marriage function including Riasat Ali, Asim, Khalid Mehmood, Hajji Mohammad Ijaz, Mohammad Umar, Abid Hussain, Mohammad Babar and Sadi Ahmed from the spot and handed them over to Millat Town police.

The police registered a case and locked the accused behind bars.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari also caught two persons - Altaf Ali and Zeeshan - from a marriage function in Mehdi Mohallah where more than 250 guests gathered by ignoring anti corona SOPs, face masks and social distance.

The AC City handed over the accused to Sargodha Road police who started investigation by locking the accused behind bars and registering a case.

Related Topics

Police Marriage Road Sargodha From

Recent Stories

ATC awards imprisonment to two accused in police f ..

2 minutes ago

Civil and Army launches three days Green and Clean ..

2 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons

2 minutes ago

Restoration of historical buildings government's p ..

2 minutes ago

DQCB refers 22 cases to drug court

6 minutes ago

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Agency Fines Google $35,900 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.