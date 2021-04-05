10 arrested from marriage functions

The police have arrested 10 persons from two marriage functions on charges of violation of anti-corona SOPs, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The police have arrested 10 persons from two marriage functions on charges of violation of anti-corona SOPs, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool along with his team conducted surprise checking of a marriage hall in Chak 196/R-B and found that one Sadi Ahmed Dogar arranged a marriage function and invited more than 1,500 people.

The guests gathered in the wedding ceremony were violating anti corona SOPs in addition to ignoring use of face masks and social distance.

Therefore, the AC caught 8 persons from the marriage function including Riasat Ali, Asim, Khalid Mehmood, Hajji Mohammad Ijaz, Mohammad Umar, Abid Hussain, Mohammad Babar and Sadi Ahmed from the spot and handed them over to Millat Town police.

The police registered a case and locked the accused behind bars.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari also caught two persons - Altaf Ali and Zeeshan - from a marriage function in Mehdi Mohallah where more than 250 guests gathered by ignoring anti corona SOPs, face masks and social distance.

The AC City handed over the accused to Sargodha Road police who started investigation by locking the accused behind bars and registering a case.