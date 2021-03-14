10 arrested in aerial firing, arms recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) ::Kohat police have arrested 10 persons involved in aerial firing while conducting operations in different areas here on Sunday.

According to details, Kohat police arrested 10 persons involved in aerial firing while conducting operations in different areas on public complaints.

Police recovered five pistols and dozens of explosives.

Police have registered a case against the accused in different police stations and started investigation.