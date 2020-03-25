UrduPoint.com
10 Arrested In Capital For Different Offences

Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:21 PM

10 arrested in Capital for different offences

Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrested 10 culprits during the last 24 hours and recovered narcotics, valuable and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrested 10 culprits during the last 24 hours and recovered narcotics, valuable and weapons from their possession.

In a press release issued here, the police spokesman said that Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused including Pervez Khan, Taha Bin Hafeez and Ali Bilal and recovered three pistols from their possession along with ammunition. Khanna police arrested Munair Ahmed for carrying 220 gram hashish.

Koral police nabbed accused Abdul Jilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Secretariat police apprehended Adnan for keeping a 30 bore pistol in possessing, he added.

He said the CIA police also arrested accused Zeeshan and recovered stolen LCDs from him.

An accused Umair was also held for having a 30 bore pistol. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Waqar Ul-Hassan and recovered 110 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Irfan and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him, the spokesman added.

He said cases against all the accused persons had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed was quoted as saying that all the anti-social activities would be curbed in the Federal capital with renewed efforts. "Those people who are backing drug peddlers and professional beggars shall be dealt with iron hand," he warned.

