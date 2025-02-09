Open Menu

10 Arrested On Gambling Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Gulberg police have arrested 10 people on the gambling charges and recovered bet money and other items from them.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police conducted a raid and arrested alleged gamblers. The police recovered bet money of Rs. 24,910, mobile phones and other items from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan