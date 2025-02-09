10 Arrested On Gambling Charges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Gulberg police have arrested 10 people on the gambling charges and recovered bet money and other items from them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police conducted a raid and arrested alleged gamblers. The police recovered bet money of Rs. 24,910, mobile phones and other items from them while further investigation was under progress, he added.
