10 arrested over power theft, illegal weapons in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :FESCO task force and police have caught 10 people involved in electricity theft and keeping illegal weapons.

Police source said on Thursday that FESCO Tack force have conducted raids at Moazzamabad, Chak 36/NB, and village Midh Pargana and red handed caught another 07 people including Aman Ullah, Fateh Muhammad, Gulzar and others involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

While during operation against criminals police have arrested three people including Muhammad Safdar, Omar Draz and Asad Mehmood and recovered 2 Rifles 444 bore and 1 Pistol 30 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases.