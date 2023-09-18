10 arrested with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :During a crackdown on drug mafia and illegal weapons, Mitha Tiwana Police arrested 10 alleged criminals, on Sunday.

A police spokesman said the police arrested Naeem, Idrees, Khursheed, Shamshair, Zulqarnain, Shafqat Abass, Tahir, Waqas, Suleman and Nouman and recovered 2.6-kg charas, one Kalashnikov, three pistols, one gun and a revolver from them.

Further investigation was under way.