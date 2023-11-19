10 arrested with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Police arrested 10 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that during an ongoing drive against criminals, teams of different police stations raided their jurisdictions and arrested 10 accused with 1.

4 kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor, 5 pistols and a gun.

They were identified as Raamzan,Fayyaz, Kausar Hayyat,Ghulam Abbas, Ghazanffar and others.

Police registered cases and started investigations.