UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Arrested With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

10 arrested with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-:The police, in a crackdown, on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, the police arrested Rahat Ghouri, Ali Raza, Tariq Salman, Akram, Zulfiqar, Rashid, Sheron Masih, Farhan Masih, Farzana Bibi and Ali Raza from different areas besides recovering 71 bottles of liquor and 12.8kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rashid From

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

47 minutes ago

Five drown in Indonesian selfie accident

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Lukashenko to Brief Putin on Ryana ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Consul General Says There Is No Data Confi ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Foiled Two Terrorist Atta ..

2 minutes ago

Toshakhana reference against Zardari adjourned til ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.