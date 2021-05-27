10 arrested with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-:The police, in a crackdown, on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to the police, the police arrested Rahat Ghouri, Ali Raza, Tariq Salman, Akram, Zulfiqar, Rashid, Sheron Masih, Farhan Masih, Farzana Bibi and Ali Raza from different areas besides recovering 71 bottles of liquor and 12.8kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.