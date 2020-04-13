UrduPoint.com
10 ASIs Promoted In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

10 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja promoted and appointed 10 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs). here Monday

According to a notification, those promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI) have been posted at following police stations:Ghulam Mustafa posted at Saddar police station, Muhammad Hanif D-Type Colony police station, Bashir Ahmed Sahianwala, Ihsan Elahi Sahianwala, Zulfiqar at City Police Sammundri, Muhammad Manzoor at Mochiwala Jhang, Zulfiqar Khan at Varyam police station Jhang, Muhammad Rafi at Kotwali police Jhang, Muhammad Shafique at Dijkot police station and Shahid Hussain posted at Lundianwala police station.

