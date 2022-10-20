10 beds to be allocated in pediatric surgery of all govt teaching hospitals: minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered to immediately allocate 10 beds in the pediatric surgery of all the government teaching hospitals of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered to immediately allocate 10 beds in the pediatric surgery of all the government teaching hospitals of the province.

She was presiding over a meeting to review emergency protocols, supply of medicines and referral system measures in the government teaching hospitals, held at the Department of Specialized Health and Medical education, here on Thursday.

The minister said that in case of negligence in treatment of any patient in any government teaching hospital of Punjab, the head or medical superintendent (MS) concerned would be held responsible in future.

She directed the special committee to present its suggestions after a week to improve treatment facilities in the emergencies of the government teaching hospitals. She said that more than 90,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were being recruited in Punjab government hospitals.

The minister said that every patient coming to the government teaching hospital of the province would be provided with better treatment facilities and protocol. She added that due to increase in population, 23 new large government hospitals were being built in the province. She gave a final warning to the heads of all government teaching hospitals and MSs of the province for improvement in services. She said that the burn centre at the Jinnah Hospital Lahore was being expanded and new emergency departments of General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Services Hospital were being built.

The vice chancellors, principals, executive directors and MSs presented their opinion and suggestions to the minister to ensure better treatment of patients in emergency wards.