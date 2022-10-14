10 beggars booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad, during a crackdown, booked 10 beggars, out of total 32, detained here on Friday.

The total number of detained beggars had so far reached 195 including 86 women.

The teams registered cases against 10 habitual beggars after several warnings.

According to the Social Welfare Department sources, the squad comprising police, civil defence and Social Welfare Department staff took the beggars into custody from GTS Chowk, Satiana Road, Dijkot Road, and other areas.