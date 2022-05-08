UrduPoint.com

10 Beggars Caught

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

10 beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The social welfare department caught 10 habitual beggars from various intersections and roads of the city during past 24 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Sunday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and 10 habitual beggars were rounded up from various parts of the district including Partab Nagar Jhang Road, Dhuddiwala Jaranwala Road, Fish Farm Satiana Road, islam Nagar, Millat Chowk, Narwala Road and Samanabad.

The beggars were handed over to the area police.

Further action against them was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

