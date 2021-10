(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The District Social Welfare Department detained 10 professional beggars including women during the last three days.

All the beggars were sent to judicial lockup at different police stations.

The anti-beggary squad caught the beggars from Samanabad, Fauji Chowk D-Type. Chanchal Singhwala, Dagranwan road and other areas.