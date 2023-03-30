10 beggars shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Ten beggars were detained from different parts of the city during the past 12 hours and shifted to the government shelter home (Panahgah).

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up seven male and three females beggars from different parts of the city and shifted them to Panahgah at General Bus Stand.

They would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in society, he added.