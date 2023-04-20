UrduPoint.com

10 Bikes Recovered From Thieves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

10 bikes recovered from thieves

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police Thursday recovered 10 motorcycles from thieves and bike-lifters.

Spokesman Qaiser Awan said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, identified as Naeem, Shujaat, Rafaqat, Rafiqu, and recovered motorcycles from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the performance of Sargodha police.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From

Recent Stories

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

5 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

23 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

30 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.