10 bikes recovered from thieves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sargodha police Thursday recovered 10 motorcycles from thieves and bike-lifters.

Spokesman Qaiser Awan said that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, identified as Naeem, Shujaat, Rafaqat, Rafiqu, and recovered motorcycles from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the performance of Sargodha police.