10 Billion Trees Project Vital To Combat Effects Of Climate Change, Global Warming-Federal Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:37 PM

10 billion trees project vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming-Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Kasmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that 10 billion trees afforestration project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kasmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has said that 10 billion trees afforestration project of the PTI Government was vital to combat effects of climate change, global warming and desertification.

He expressed these views after planting a sapling at Dhap Chayak in connection with tiger force plantation day in DI Khan Forest Division. Commissioner DI Khan Division, Yahya Akhunzada, DC Muhammad Umair, Additional DC Noor Alam Mahsud, DFO Nouman Wazir and volunteers of Razakar Force attended.

The Federal Minister in his address said that billion trees project was very important to control temperature and mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said 10 billion plants would be planted under the Prime Minister Green Pakistan programme across the country by 2023 and tiger force trees plantations was a part of this landmark program to make Pakistan lush green.

He said plantation of trees was an easiest way to counter climate change challenges and urged masses to take part in the monsoon afforestration with full enthusiasm.

He said people cooperation was necessary to protect forests in their respective areas.

The Federal Minister said flood protection project has been approved for Kacha area near Dhap Chayak and initially work on it would soon be started.

He said 26 kilometers long roads for people of Kacha area would be constructed.

Later, the Minister planted a sapling near Qureshi Mor to formally inagurate rural-urban plantations campaign in DI Khan Division.

The Commissioner said 1,50,000 saplings were being planted in DIKhan forest division during monsoon, adding fruits and plants were also being sown at cantonment and others parts of the city.

The tiger force had planted more than 72,000 plants on the afforestration day observed on Sunday.

