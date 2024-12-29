10 BISP Retailers Booked For Funds Embezzlement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Punjab Zonal Director Sayema Bashir uncovered corruption during a surprise visit to the Veterinary Hospital campsite in Chak Haider Abad, Kabirwala, on Sunday.
A total of 10 retailers were found involved in embezzlement during the distribution of the current quarterly tranche to beneficiaries.
Strict action was taken on the spot, leading to the recovery of Rs 77,500 from the retailers and blocking of the involved retailers from the BISP activities while FIRs had also been registered against them.
This decisive move highlighted BISP’s commitment to ensuring fairness and accountability in its operations.
The inspection also resulted in registration of 35 complaints, with further investigations underway to root out any remaining malpractice.
The zonal director stressed zero-tolerance policy for corruption and its dedication to delivering financial assistance transparently and equitably to deserving beneficiaries.
