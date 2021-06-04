10 bln trees to be planted with cooperation of all parties :Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the Ministry of Environment with the cooperation of all parties will plant ten billion trees in the country.

Talking to the media after Juma prayers here, he said every one should plant a tree individually to make the country green, adding that Pakistan would host the world conference on environment soon.

To a question, he said coronavirus vaccine was legal and according to Sharia as there was nothing in it that was forbidden, adding that Imam e Haram e Kaaba and Islamic scholars of the entire world had been vaccinated. He urged the nation to get vaccinated.

"From a religious and sharia point of view, Pakistanis should get vaccinated without fear or danger, " he appealed.

To another question, he said that Hajj pilgrims would also be vaccinated and the government was taking measures for the purpose.

Ashrafi added the religious affairs committee would discuss when it will receive a list of terms and conditions about Hajj from the Saudi government.

He said a high power committee had been formed on the Waqf Property Act in which religious and representatives of other segments of society were participating which would form a plan of action to open shrines and madrassas after mutual consultation.

Ashrafi said a discussion had been held with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regarding the formation of new religious peace committees in the province.

He said that the Council of Islamic Ideology had submitted its recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding a welfare state. "It will be the first time that steps are being taken to implement the recommendations of the council, " he added.