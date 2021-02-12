UrduPoint.com
10 Bln Tsunami Tree Plantation Drive-2021 Begins In AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling of 'Chanar' at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

AJK Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzasd Bangash, Secretary of the State Forest Department Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillai and other senior officials of the AJK government were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Forests AJK govt. Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani told on this occasion that 60 million saplings were targeted to be planted on an area of 30 thousand acres piece of land.

At least 7.50 million saplings were planted during the spring tree plantation drive last year spring tree plantation drive, he said adding over 4.50 saplings would be planted during the just launched tree plantation drive in AJK.

At least 10 billion saplings are targeted to be planted on an area of over 50 thousand acres of land throughout the liberated territory of AJK during the campaign, a senior official of the State Forest Department told this APP Correspondent on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that since forests were always considered the back bone of economy of the country, it was enjoined upon the people across AJK to enthusiastically participate in the tree plantation drive by planting at least one tree in their respective area for making the tree plantation drive complete success.

"Plants are the major source to ensure the polluted-free environment besides a strong source to save the land from erosion", Haider said.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for maximum involvement of all segments of the civil society, NGOs and the private and public sector departments to make the tree plantation drive complete success.

He suggested that in order to meet the target and to protect plants in future, people belonging to all walks of life including employees of public and private sector organizations, NGOs, students and other members of the civil society should be engaged in this campaign as maximum as possible.

The AJK State Forests Department has made adequate arrangements to ensure the availability of the saplings of all sorts free of cost on all the government nurseries and the stipulated points.

Of these over 03 million saplings are targeted to be planted during the Spring tree plantation drive in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The forest department has also emphasized for the protection of the forests through due collective and individual role by the concerned departments as well as the individuals from all segments of the civil society and the private and public sector institutions including schools and colleges across the State.

