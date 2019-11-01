UrduPoint.com
10 Bodies Of Train Incident Identified In Lahore

Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Pakistan Railways has informed that 10 out of 73 victims of train inferno incident at Liaqatpur have been so far initially identified and DNA has been collected from rest of the bodies for further identification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Railways has informed that 10 out of 73 victims of train inferno incident at Liaqatpur have been so far initially identified and DNA has been collected from rest of the bodies for further identification.

According to PR spokesperson here on Friday,the bodies of passengers have been identified in Liaqatpur Tehsil Headquarter hospital.

The bodies were identified as Waqas s/o Kareem Buksh (age 50 years) belongs to Maree House Mirpur Khas, Mehboob s/o Rehmat Masih (50) of Lahore, Bilal s/o M Aslam (27) of Mirpur Khas,Abdul Latif s/o M Yaseen (20) of Mirpur Khas, M Sharif s/o M Nazeer (65) of Mirpur Khas,Khushi Muhammad s/o Sher Muhammad (50) Kundri Umarkot, M Aftab s/o Abdul Waheed (38) of Mirpur Khas, M Saleem s/o M Shakoor (45) of Mirpur Khas, Afaq Ahmad s/o Savant (27) of Kundri Umarkot and Naveed s/o M Waheed (35) of Hyderabad.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives from the hospital.

As soon as the work of identification progresses, the families of the concerned passenger would be informed soon, the spokesperson said.

