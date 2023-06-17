10 booked during police raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested twelve accused of violating marriage laws and recovered weapons, fireworks, and sound system from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested were identified as Muhammad Ali, Sunny, Rehman, Taswar, Babar, Nadeem and others.

Taxila Police had registered separate cases against the culprits and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) hailed the performance of the police team.

"Aerial firing and fireworks are illegal acts and endangering the lives of citizens will not be allowed at all, the CPO added.