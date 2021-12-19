10 booked during raid on Sheesha Center

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Police raided a 'Sheesha Centre' in the jurisdiction of the Rawat police and arrested ten accused besides recovering smoking items from their possession here Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Rawat Police carried out an operation and arrested accused namely Mateen, Tayyab, Faisal, Naeem, Abubakar, Aqdas Yaqoob and others.

The police team recovered 'Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession. Police have registered cases against all of them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.