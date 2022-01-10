UrduPoint.com

10 Booked For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 10:59 PM

10 booked for carrying illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested 10 arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested 10 arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Waris Khan police held Muhammad Waseem and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, New Town police held Hussain and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Westridge police nabbed Arslan Shahid and recovered 1 pistol 9 mm from his possession.

Naseerabad police arrested Amjad Ali and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

R.A Bazar police arrested Muhammad Bilal and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore and 50 rounds of Kalashnikov from him.

Taxila police arrested Atharuddin and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Saddar Wah police recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from Shakeel.

Saddar Barooni police held Muhammad Saqlain and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.Chuntra Police recovered 7mm rifle from Muhammad Asif and same police recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from Qasimuddin.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the police teams adding that strict action must be taken against illegal arm holders without any discrimination.

