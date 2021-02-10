10 booked for developing illegal colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Ten people were booked on the charge of developing illegal housing colonies in different parts of the district.

A spokesman for the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said on Wednesday that developing a housing scheme without prior approval was an illegal act but some elements were committing the offense despite issuing warning by the authority.

Therefore, on the special instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja a vigorous campaign was launched against illegal housing colonies and found 10 persons including Raja Zubair, Mirza Afza, Ali Dogar, etc. involved in developing illicit housing colonies in Chak No.232-RB and Chak No.235-RB.

Hence, Deputy Director FDA Raheel Zafar submitted complaints before the police which registered casesagainst 10 developers of illegal housing schemes and started investigation.