10 Booked For K-IV Pipelines Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

10 booked for K-IV pipelines theft

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district Malir Police claimed to have arrested 10 accused including a policeman involved in stealing water pipelines of the K-IV project in the jurisdiction of Bin Qasim police station on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused arrested were identified as Habibullah (policeman), Muhammad Usman, Rahim, Muhammad Iqbal, Auranghzeb, Anwaar, Zubair, Shan Hussain, Ali Akbar, and Hussain Ahmed.

Accused Habibullah was a police constable posted at Police Headquarters Garden South.

The police also recovered a vehicle loaded with pipes from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the culprits, further probe is in process.

