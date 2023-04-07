10 Booked For K-IV Pipelines Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The district Malir Police claimed to have arrested 10 accused including a policeman involved in stealing water pipelines of the K-IV project in the jurisdiction of Bin Qasim police station on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, the accused arrested were identified as Habibullah (policeman), Muhammad Usman, Rahim, Muhammad Iqbal, Auranghzeb, Anwaar, Zubair, Shan Hussain, Ali Akbar, and Hussain Ahmed.
Accused Habibullah was a police constable posted at Police Headquarters Garden South.
The police also recovered a vehicle loaded with pipes from their possession.
Police have registered a case against the culprits, further probe is in process.