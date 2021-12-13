10 booked for mistreating women, setting house on fire

Mansoorabad police have registered a case against 10 persons for mistreating women and setting ablaze a house, near here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police have registered a case against 10 persons for mistreating women and setting ablaze a house, near here on Monday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Wazir Masih, son of Nazir Masih, of Street No 20, Mohalla Farooqabad, in his application, stated that Rasm-e-Henna of his son Ahsan was underway on Friday night, Dec 10. Meanwhile, 10 persons including Tahir Pehlwan, Sajid Pehlwan, Goga Pehlwan, Kaku Pehlwan, Billa son of Mokha and five other unidentified persons, all allegedly drunk and equipped with pistols, entered the function venue and started shouting and misbehaving with women by showering Currency notes.

When they were asked to stop it, they attacked the guests and started firing into the air.

They also looted one-tola gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash and set the house ablaze. As a result, all the household items including furniture and clothes worth about Rs 800,000 were burnt to ashes.

Police have registered a case against the accused under sections 148, 149, 380, 440, 452, 354 and 436.

All accused are still at large; however, police teams were conducting raids for their arrest, said police sources.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Police Madina division suspended a constable deputed on security duty of the police station over carelessness in informing officers concerned about the incident.