10 booked for stealing oil from Parco line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Thikriwala police have registered a case against 10 people on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.275-JB.

Police said here on Saturday that Parco security officer filed a complaint, contending that Lala Sarwar and nine others had allegedly dug a tunnel near Chak No.

275-JB and stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipeline by fixing clump in it.

On the complaint, the police registered a case against the Lala Sarwar and nine othersand started investigation.