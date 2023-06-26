Open Menu

10 Booked For Supplying Substandard Cement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

10 booked for supplying substandard cement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons were booked for supplying substandard cement to a man living in Nishatabad police station area.

A police report said here on Monday that Atif Shahzad of Chak No 7-JB had ordered a dealer, Adnan, son of Aslam, a resident of Bawa Chak, for supply of 100 bags of a famous cement brand and paid him Rs 25,000 in advance.

When the consignment was being off-loaded at a given address through a vehicle bearing registration number (KIA-2125), one bag was opened and cement mixed with husk and 'gachi' soil was recovered from the bag.

The police, however, registered a case against Adnan, Shahbaz, and five others under Section 420 CrCP.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Man From

Recent Stories

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

9 minutes ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

4 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

4 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan