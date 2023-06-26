10 booked for supplying substandard cement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :At least 10 persons were booked for supplying substandard cement to a man living in Nishatabad police station area.

A police report said here on Monday that Atif Shahzad of Chak No 7-JB had ordered a dealer, Adnan, son of Aslam, a resident of Bawa Chak, for supply of 100 bags of a famous cement brand and paid him Rs 25,000 in advance.

When the consignment was being off-loaded at a given address through a vehicle bearing registration number (KIA-2125), one bag was opened and cement mixed with husk and 'gachi' soil was recovered from the bag.

The police, however, registered a case against Adnan, Shahbaz, and five others under Section 420 CrCP.