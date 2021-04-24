UrduPoint.com
10 Booked In Kids Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

10 booked in kids murder case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have registered case against ten including six women over alleged involvement in murder of two kids over marriage dispute.

According to police sources, the father of deceased kid Muhammad Asif resident basti Laghari Jarh in an application with Shah Jamal police said that his three years old son Ahmad and five years old niece Almas were playing in the street when outlaws consumed them poisonous juice from which condition of kids deteriorated.

The kids were shifted to hospital where they died.

Consuming of black stone to kids proved in the postmortem report.

Police registered the case against ten accused including six women namely Niaz, Mujahid, Abdullah, Abid, Sumaira bibi, Manzooran mai, Rukhsana bibi and others and started interrogation into the incident.

