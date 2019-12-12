UrduPoint.com
10 Booked On Child Labour Law Violation In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) -:The district Labour department got registered cases against ten persons on the charges of using over child labour here on Thursday.

Director Labour (East),Malik Munawar Awan,along with his teams checked child labour at kilns, workshops, industrial units and commercial areas and found ten persons guilty.

Malik Munawar said that elimination of child labour was among top most priorities,adding that those found violating child labour law will be dealt with iron hand.

