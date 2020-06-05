UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Booked On Stealing Oil From PARCO Pipeline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:57 PM

10 booked on stealing oil from PARCO pipeline

Nishatabad police have booked 10 persons on the charge of stealing oil from PARCO main pipeline here Friday.He said that accused Sarfraz, Afzal along with their accomplices were stealing oil by tempering PARCO main pipeline passing near Chak No 8-JB at night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Nishatabad police have booked 10 persons on the charge of stealing oil from PARCO main pipeline here Friday.He said that accused Sarfraz, Afzal along with their accomplices were stealing oil by tempering PARCO main pipeline passing near Chak No 8-JB at night.

The accused also tortured and injured Security Staff including Security Officer Adeel of PARCO whenthey reached the site and caught them red-handed during routine patrolling, police said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Oil SITE From

Recent Stories

Honour killing claims two more lives including a m ..

1 minute ago

DC expresses grief over death of Dr Shafqat

1 minute ago

Japanese Ad Giant Dentsu Says Evacuated Staff From ..

2 minutes ago

President condoles with families of air crash vict ..

2 minutes ago

Virginia Governor Says He Ordered Statue of Confed ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.84 a barrel T ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.