10 booked on stealing oil from PARCO pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Nishatabad police have booked 10 persons on the charge of stealing oil from PARCO main pipeline here Friday.He said that accused Sarfraz, Afzal along with their accomplices were stealing oil by tempering PARCO main pipeline passing near Chak No 8-JB at night.

The accused also tortured and injured Security Staff including Security Officer Adeel of PARCO whenthey reached the site and caught them red-handed during routine patrolling, police said.