10 booked over gas pilferage

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police have registered a case against 10 persons on charge of gas pilferage

Police spokesman said Saturday that SNGPL officer Shahid Khan filed a complaint, contending that 10 persons including Fayyaz, Asif and Jabbar, etc.

had installed clump on main gas pipeline passing in their locality of Kachi Abadi Bhatta and stole gas for a long time.

The accused not only used stolen gas themselves but also supplied it other various houses, the complainant added.

The police on this complaint registered a case against 10 accused and started investigation. However, no arrest in this regard was reported so far.