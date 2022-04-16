UrduPoint.com

10 Booked Over Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

10 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked 10 accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco main pipeline, here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Saeed Khan Security Officer Parco filed a complaint, contending that 10 accused including Ghulam Sarwar, etc stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by applying clamp after digging a tunnel near Chak 75-JB.

The police registered a case against against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Oil From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

11 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.