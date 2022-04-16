10 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police have booked 10 accused on the charge of stealing oil from Parco main pipeline, here on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Saeed Khan Security Officer Parco filed a complaint, contending that 10 accused including Ghulam Sarwar, etc stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by applying clamp after digging a tunnel near Chak 75-JB.

The police registered a case against against the accused and started investigation.