10 booked over Water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The irrigation task force caught 10 farmers involved in water theft here on Friday.

The police said teams of the irrigation department with the police conducted raids at Jhamra, Balocha village, Deval,Rabana village and its adjoining areas and caught Maqsood,Muhammad Hayyat, Muhammad Hussain, Mehmood Khan, Ramzan, Feroz, Syed Manzoor,Yar Muhammad, Ijaz and Mudassar for water theft.

On reports of the irrigation authorities, the police registered cases against the accused.