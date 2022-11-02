UrduPoint.com

10 Bootleggers Held; 120 Liters Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected bootleggers on Wednesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 120 liters liquor and 32 liquor bottles from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah police held two accused namely Munir and Esha on recovery of 60 liters liquor from their possession.

Pirwadhai police arrested Waqas with 20 liters liquor while Waris Khan police rounded up Adnan and recovered 32 liquor bottles from his possession.

Westridge and Airport police held Mumtaz, Hamza, Sohail, Khayyam, Adeeb and Numan and recovered 40 liters liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he said.

