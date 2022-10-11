10 bootleggers held; 97 liters liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected bootleggers on Tuesday arrested 10 accused besides recovering 97 liters of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that City police held Nasir for having 20 liters of liquor and Jamal and Rustam with 20 liters of liquor.

Bani, R.A.

Bazar and Taxila police rounded up Sulman, Faisal, Yasva, Adeel, Shehzad Gul, Nazakat, and Toqeer and recovered 57 liters of liquor from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.