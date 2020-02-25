UrduPoint.com
10 BTAP PD Lauds Contribution Of National Building Departs, Police In Plant For Pakistan Afforestation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:51 PM

10 BTAP PD lauds contribution of national building departs, police in Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign

Project Director, 10 billion trees afforestation campaign (BTAP), Muhammad Tehmasip Khan here Tuesday highly appreciated contribution of national building departments and police during 'Plant for Pakistan's plantation campaign celebrated on February 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Project Director, 10 billion trees afforestation campaign (BTAP), Muhammad Tehmasip Khan here Tuesday highly appreciated contribution of national building departments and police during 'Plant for Pakistan's plantation campaign celebrated on February 23.

"All the national building departments including police and district administration have actively took part in the Plant for Pakistan's afforestation campaign by planting saplings of different species along with farmers, NGOs and general public," he told APP.

He said trees plantation activities were also held in Manshera where Battal police planted trees on February 23.

The function was organized by Kunhar and Unhar watershed division participated by DPO Manshera, DSP headquarters and others. More than 800 trees were planted during the event.

The DPO said trees plantation was vital to counter challenges of climate change and global warming and urged people to sow maximum plants as they can to make the country's lush green.

The DPO assured full cooperation to Forest Department in the afforestation campaign under 10BTAP in Manshera.

