10 Butchers Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Nowshera Sunday geared up crackdown on profiteers and arrested 10 butchers from across the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera, Reza Ozgen, the officers of district administration were monitoring bazaars on daily basis and taking action against profiteers, lack of official price lists, adulteration and unhygienic conditions.

In this connection, the officers of district administration carried out checking of bazaars situated in different localities including Nowshera Cantt., Hakeem Abad, Rashakai and Shireen and collectively arrested 10 butchers over profiteering.

The DC has directed administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars and showing no leniency with any profiteers.

