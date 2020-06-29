UrduPoint.com
10 Butchers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:01 PM

Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari has imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on 10 butchers over selling mutton and beef at exorbitant prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayub Bukhari has imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 on 10 butchers over selling mutton and beef at exorbitant prices.

The AC took this action on public complaints when these allegations were confirmedby volunteers of tiger force that the butchers were overcharging the costumers of mutton and beef by selling it at Rs.

1100 and Rs.550 instead of Rs.850 and Rs.400 respectively, a spokesman of local administration said.

